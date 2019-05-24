Christopher L. Fowler Sells 7,750 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $208,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CPSI opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $9,872,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 674,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

