Church & Dwight (CHD) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $80.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as high as $75.07 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 52030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.
In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,172 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $956,023.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,432 shares of company stock worth $9,294,002 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,410,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.
Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
