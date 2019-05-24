CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $747,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 68,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 68.7% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 124,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 145,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

