CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $906,000 Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arconic were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Arconic by 5,491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 296,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,331,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,728,000 after purchasing an additional 653,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Arconic by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Arconic by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 287,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arconic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,163.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 352,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,776 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arconic stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.53. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. Arconic’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

