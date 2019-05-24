Citigroup Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,561. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.14). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $253,273.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,021,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,275,123 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,228.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,074,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 993,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,316.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 619,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after buying an additional 611,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after buying an additional 435,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

