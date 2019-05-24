Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $27.99 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 483,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 49.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

