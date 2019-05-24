Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases 3,000 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 234,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MKS Instruments by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

MKSI stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

