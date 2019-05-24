CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.4% of Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,565.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 152,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CME Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,421. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $157.21 and a one year high of $197.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,449 shares of company stock worth $7,665,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

