CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNXM. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $947.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 53.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.3732 dividend. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 700,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 811,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 571,389 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,057,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

