Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Comerica Bank cut its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,685,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $210.94 and a one year high of $321.70. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $330.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total value of $1,225,899.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,576. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/comerica-bank-cuts-stake-in-icu-medical-incorporated-icui.html.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.