Comerica Bank Has $2.40 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $250.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $156.99 and a one year high of $263.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,584 shares in the company, valued at $824,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Has $2.40 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/comerica-bank-has-2-40-million-position-in-mesa-laboratories-inc-mlab.html.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.