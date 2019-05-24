Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,280 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

