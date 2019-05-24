Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,128,051 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,587,294 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,453,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Commscope has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Commscope had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other news, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,460 shares of company stock worth $8,244,336. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Commscope by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,155,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $527,711,000 after acquiring an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,225,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,660,000 after acquiring an additional 866,048 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,041,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,205,000 after acquiring an additional 289,402 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $73,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 961.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

