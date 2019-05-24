Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compugen in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Compugen stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 14,153.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 886,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 880,370 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 101,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.