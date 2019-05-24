Comstock Resources Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 6.04%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $12.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

