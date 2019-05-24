Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Argand Partners, Lp purchased 1,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,861,716 shares of company stock worth $8,396,072.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.