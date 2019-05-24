Condensate (RAIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Condensate has a total market cap of $67,207.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Condensate has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Condensate alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.01954327 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000221 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002897 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000940 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Condensate Profile

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 832,687,505 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de.

Condensate Coin Trading

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condensate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

