Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corporacion America Airports’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.