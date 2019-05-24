Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.29. 1,724,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 642,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.78.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

