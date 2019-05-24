Critical Comparison: Erytech Pharma (ERYP) versus Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 2.90 Halozyme Therapeutics $151.86 million 14.75 -$80.33 million ($0.56) -27.48

Erytech Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Erytech Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Erytech Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Halozyme Therapeutics -28.70% -20.36% -11.42%

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Halozyme Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

