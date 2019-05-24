CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0414 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and $6.66 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Cobinhood and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.01247092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006994 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, IDCM, DragonEX, Koinex, Cobinhood, Binance, Bibox, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Zebpay, Huobi, LBank, IDEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

