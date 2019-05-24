Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Walmart (WMT) to Outperform

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Walmart stock opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $69,265,845.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,646,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 660,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $65,791,858.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,566,076.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,241,635 shares of company stock worth $1,413,205,319 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,669,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

