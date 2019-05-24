Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Danaher by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

In other news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $988,988.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,198,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,653.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,566 shares of company stock valued at $59,987,905. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

