DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $145.16 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after buying an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after buying an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,422,395 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,822,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,014,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,746,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,889,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,732,281,000 after purchasing an additional 592,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,340,221. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

