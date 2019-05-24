DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 39,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,272. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

