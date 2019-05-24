Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $146.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $138.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on DECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.82 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

