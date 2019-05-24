Deutsche Bank AG Sells 810 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 63,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $703.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

