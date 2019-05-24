Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Trading Down 2.7%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 73,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,907,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

DO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Gaffney purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,294 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/diamond-offshore-drilling-do-trading-down-2-7.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.