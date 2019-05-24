Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Director Robert C. Connor Buys 800 Shares

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Robert C. Connor acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.86 per share, with a total value of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 60,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 178,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Dillard’s by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Director Robert C. Connor Buys 800 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/dillards-inc-dds-director-robert-c-connor-buys-800-shares.html.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.