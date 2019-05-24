Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.87 Million Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VF were worth $68,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.95.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

