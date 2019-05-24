Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,122. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $835.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $4,106,116. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

