Ecopetrol SA (EC) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,015,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,574,000 after buying an additional 3,113,191 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after buying an additional 589,439 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 365.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 657,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 515,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 374,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,856,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:EC opened at $17.46 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.3595 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

