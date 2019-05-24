Edap Tms (EDAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

EDAP opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 1.90. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

