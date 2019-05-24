Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $211.40 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,999,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 234,213 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc accounts for approximately 1.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $211,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/egerton-capital-uk-llp-has-211-40-million-stake-in-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.