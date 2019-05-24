Elaina Shekhter Sells 7,801 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $1,335,765.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EPAM stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.00. 226,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $180.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,425,000 after buying an additional 117,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/elaina-shekhter-sells-7801-shares-of-epam-systems-inc-epam-stock.html.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.