Eldorado Gold (ELD) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $723.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$122.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.579999938196728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.