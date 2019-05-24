Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.38. Emerge Energy Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 176429 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerge Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMES. HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:EMES)

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

