Ensco Rowan (ESV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A leading supplier of offshore contract drilling services, EnscoRowan operates a high-quality and technically-advanced fleet of more than 80 rigs that include ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. It is poised to benefit from the market, given its technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet. The recent conjunction between Ensco and Rowan is expected to create around $1.1 billion of capitalized value from cost synergies. Moreover, EnscoRowan’s contracted revenue backlog of $2.6 billion is stirring. The company reported adjusted first-quarter 2019 loss of $1.69 a share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.79, on the back of Higher utilization of Jackups. A such, the stock offers tremendous upside potential from its current levels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco Rowan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ESV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 191,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,616. Ensco Rowan has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. Ensco Rowan had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Ensco Rowan’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ensco Rowan will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ensco Rowan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ensco Rowan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Rowan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Rowan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 101,616 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Rowan by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

