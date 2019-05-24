EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $45,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.84.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

