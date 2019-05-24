EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Position Raised by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.84.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/eog-resources-inc-eog-position-raised-by-boston-family-office-llc.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.