EPR Properties (EPR) Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,258 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $77,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,658.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,366 shares of company stock worth $563,373 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

