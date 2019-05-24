Equiniti Group (EQN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 310 at Goldman Sachs Group

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

EQN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

LON:EQN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

