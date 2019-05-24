ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 29 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,701 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.31, for a total value of $2,243,834.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $26,188,328.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,252. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.25.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $514.35 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $532.22. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

