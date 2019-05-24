Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.55.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $116.45 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $700,556.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

