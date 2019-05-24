Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

