FARO Technologies (FARO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.95.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $840.48 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

