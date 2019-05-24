FB Financial (FBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,008,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,341,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 889,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.