Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 6,923 Arcosa Inc (ACA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.74 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

Shares of ACA opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In other Arcosa news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/financial-engines-advisors-l-l-c-acquires-shares-of-6923-arcosa-inc-aca.html.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.