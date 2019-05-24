Financial Survey: Weatherford International (WFTIF) versus The Competition

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS: WFTIF) is one of 15 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Weatherford International to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion -$2.81 billion -0.10 Weatherford International Competitors $4.18 billion -$512.36 million -9.94

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Weatherford International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weatherford International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International Competitors 207 1077 1032 26 2.37

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 43.19%. Given Weatherford International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -11.33% Weatherford International Competitors -5.52% 6.19% 3.88%

Summary

Weatherford International peers beat Weatherford International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.