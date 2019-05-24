First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,513,000 after buying an additional 2,603,289 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,449,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,995,000 after buying an additional 2,265,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,727,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,419,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,094,000 after buying an additional 1,653,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,857,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTA stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.91 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

